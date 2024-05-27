10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

Loading... Loading...

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/24/24 $1055.00 $46.3K 3.1K 41.2K IREN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.00 $27.9K 27.2K 6.5K PANW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/24/24 $315.00 $41.9K 3.1K 4.3K MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/31/24 $427.50 $47.0K 1.2K 4.1K DELL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/31/24 $165.00 $27.6K 2.0K 3.9K MRVL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $77.50 $79.0K 13.4K 3.4K SMCI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/31/24 $1000.00 $25.5K 1.6K 3.0K DDOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $140.00 $99.4K 1.6K 2.3K SOUN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $5.00 $47.1K 14.7K 1.7K AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $200.00 $55.2K 46.1K 1.3K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 24, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $1055.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.3K, with a price of $927.0 per contract. There were 3187 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 41273 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IREN IREN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 599 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 90 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 27258 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6511 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PANW PANW, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 24, 2024. This event was a transfer of 64 contract(s) at a $315.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.9K, with a price of $655.0 per contract. There were 3183 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4388 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on May 31, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $427.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.0K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 1279 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4129 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DELL DELL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 31, 2024. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $690.0 per contract. There were 2017 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3997 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRVL MRVL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 25 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $77.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.0K, with a price of $395.0 per contract. There were 13478 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3494 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI SMCI, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on May 31, 2024. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $1000.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 1607 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3077 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Loading... Loading...

• For DDOG DDOG, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 53 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 850 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $99.4K, with a price of $117.0 per contract. There were 1649 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2340 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SOUN SOUN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 53 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 785 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.1K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 14711 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1750 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 235 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.2K, with a price of $1104.0 per contract. There were 46187 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1366 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.