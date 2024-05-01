10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

Loading... Loading...

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AON PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $240.00 $275.0K 14 2.1K COIN CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/17/24 $260.00 $280.8K 21.2K 1.4K C CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $65.00 $80.0K 47.2K 1.0K LNC PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/17/24 $27.50 $112.0K 1.7K 1.0K PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $67.50 $50.0K 5.8K 684 SQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/03/24 $66.00 $68.8K 31 449 AXP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/10/24 $225.00 $29.6K 898 316 ROOT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/17/24 $70.00 $31.6K 331 296 BX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/03/24 $116.00 $34.2K 0 275 BAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $36.00 $35.8K 11.2K 271

• For AON AON, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 233 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 550 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $275.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 14 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COIN COIN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on May 17, 2024. This event was a transfer of 590 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $280.8K, with a price of $476.0 per contract. There were 21272 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1458 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding C C, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 261 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.0K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 47233 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1074 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LNC LNC, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on May 17, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $27.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $112.0K, with a price of $112.0 per contract. There were 1762 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1010 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL PYPL, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 5887 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 684 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ SQ, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on May 3, 2024. This event was a transfer of 162 contract(s) at a $66.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.8K, with a price of $425.0 per contract. There were 31 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 449 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AXP AXP, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on May 10, 2024. This event was a transfer of 303 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $99.0 per contract. There were 898 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 316 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ROOT ROOT, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 16 day(s) on May 17, 2024. This event was a transfer of 49 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.6K, with a price of $645.0 per contract. There were 331 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 296 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BX BX, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 3, 2024. Parties traded 136 contract(s) at a $116.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 81 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.2K, with a price of $249.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 275 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BAC BAC, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.8K, with a price of $179.0 per contract. There were 11204 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 271 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

