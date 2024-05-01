10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

Loading... Loading...

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/03/24 $800.00 $387.1K 11.2K 44.8K AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/03/24 $170.00 $32.7K 15.8K 10.2K MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/10/24 $115.00 $38.5K 2.6K 3.9K SMCI PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/03/24 $690.00 $48.2K 315 1.8K FSLY PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $12.50 $317.5K 5.6K 1.2K WOLF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $22.50 $27.0K 5.7K 910 SWKS PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/17/24 $105.00 $74.0K 1.8K 856 MRVL PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $55.00 $288.0K 1.3K 500 TSM PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/17/24 $135.00 $66.2K 4.1K 434 AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $160.00 $110.7K 6.6K 323

Explanation

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on May 3, 2024. This event was a transfer of 561 contract(s) at a $800.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 58 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $387.1K, with a price of $690.0 per contract. There were 11293 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 44888 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 3, 2024. Parties traded 116 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.7K, with a price of $282.0 per contract. There were 15840 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10256 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU MU, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on May 10, 2024. This event was a transfer of 335 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.5K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 2691 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3908 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI SMCI, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 3, 2024. Parties traded 80 contract(s) at a $690.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.2K, with a price of $611.0 per contract. There were 315 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1878 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FSLY FSLY, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 261 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1250 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $317.5K, with a price of $254.0 per contract. There were 5679 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WOLF WOLF, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 169 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 5735 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 910 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SWKS SWKS, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on May 17, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.0K, with a price of $1480.0 per contract. There were 1890 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 856 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRVL MRVL, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 324 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $288.0K, with a price of $576.0 per contract. There were 1305 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM TSM, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on May 17, 2024. Parties traded 169 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.2K, with a price of $392.0 per contract. There were 4141 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 434 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 261 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $110.7K, with a price of $1845.0 per contract. There were 6628 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 323 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

