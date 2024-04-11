10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

Loading... Loading...

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/19/24 $37.00 $29.0K 28.6K 5.9K JPM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/12/24 $200.00 $33.4K 8.8K 5.8K GL PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/19/24 $75.00 $32.0K 1.1K 2.9K COIN CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/19/24 $250.00 $1.0 million 22.6K 1.5K C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/19/24 $62.00 $35.2K 5.3K 1.3K ABR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $11.00 $30.0K 5.1K 1.0K HOOD PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/17/24 $20.00 $62.7K 1.4K 531 BBAR PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $7.89 $47.5K 0 500 FUTU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $60.00 $95.3K 1.8K 175 HIG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $95.00 $36.3K 466 168

• For BAC BAC, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on April 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $58.0 per contract. There were 28635 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5961 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JPM JPM, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on April 12, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.4K, with a price of $167.0 per contract. There were 8809 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5882 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GL GL, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on April 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $1600.0 per contract. There were 1131 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2916 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COIN COIN, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on April 19, 2024. Parties traded 730 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.0 million, with a price of $1431.0 per contract. There were 22656 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1557 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For C C, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on April 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $62.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $88.0 per contract. There were 5320 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1366 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABR ABR, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 190 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 5131 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1058 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HOOD HOOD, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 36 day(s) on May 17, 2024. This event was a transfer of 256 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.7K, with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 1440 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 531 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBAR BBAR, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 190 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $7.89 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.5K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FUTU FUTU, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 281 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 102 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.3K, with a price of $935.0 per contract. There were 1856 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 175 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HIG HIG, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 71 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 158 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.3K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 466 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 168 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

