10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/05/24 $172.50 $30.9K 8.4K 49.5K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/05/24 $45.00 $37.3K 6.9K 20.6K NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/05/24 $900.00 $31.6K 6.4K 12.1K CSCO CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $47.50 $25.5K 11.7K 1.5K SMTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/17/24 $27.00 $37.0K 5 1.3K MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/19/24 $118.00 $103.5K 778 964 SNOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/19/24 $162.50 $103.3K 1.3K 896 U PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $25.00 $610.0K 1.8K 773 ARM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/05/24 $125.00 $39.5K 2.0K 770 MSTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/05/24 $1600.00 $42.0K 159 621

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on April 5, 2024. This event was a transfer of 222 contract(s) at a $172.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.9K, with a price of $136.0 per contract. There were 8427 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 49574 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC INTC, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on April 5, 2024. This event was a transfer of 544 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.3K, with a price of $68.0 per contract. There were 6935 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20624 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on April 5, 2024. This event was a transfer of 14 contract(s) at a $900.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.6K, with a price of $2260.0 per contract. There were 6420 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12135 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CSCO CSCO, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 84 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 72 contract(s) at a $47.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 11772 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1575 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMTC SMTC, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 49 day(s) on May 17, 2024. This event was a transfer of 121 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.0K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 5 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1306 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU MU, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on April 19, 2024. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $118.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $103.5K, with a price of $414.0 per contract. There were 778 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 964 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNOW SNOW, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on April 19, 2024. Parties traded 180 contract(s) at a $162.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $103.3K, with a price of $574.0 per contract. There were 1375 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 896 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding U U, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 175 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $610.0K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 1850 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 773 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ARM ARM, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on April 5, 2024. This event was a transfer of 91 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.5K, with a price of $435.0 per contract. There were 2094 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 770 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR MSTR, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on April 5, 2024. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $1600.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $8400.0 per contract. There were 159 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 621 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.