10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MDRX PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/15/24 $7.50 $67.5K 17.8K 2.0K IBRX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.00 $39.4K 113 759 ABT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $110.00 $237.5K 1.0K 563 BCRX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $8.00 $52.5K 1.1K 512 TEVA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $13.00 $25.2K 81.4K 454 TMO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/19/24 $500.00 $29.8K 285 333 TGTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.00 $36.0K 7.3K 244 CI PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/17/24 $310.00 $34.0K 300 167 MRK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/17/24 $130.00 $31.1K 8.4K 165 HUM PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $260.00 $52.0K 101 100

• Regarding MDRX MDRX, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on March 15, 2024. Parties traded 900 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.5K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 17810 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2098 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IBRX IBRX, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 690 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 197 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.4K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 113 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 759 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABT ABT, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 326 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $237.5K, with a price of $475.0 per contract. There were 1063 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 563 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BCRX BCRX, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 326 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.5K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 1186 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 512 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TEVA TEVA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 116 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $126.0 per contract. There were 81418 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 454 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TMO TMO, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 53 day(s) on April 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 122 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.8K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 285 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 333 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TGTX TGTX, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 326 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $902.0 per contract. There were 7323 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 244 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CI CI, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 81 day(s) on May 17, 2024. Parties traded 81 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 300 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 167 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRK MRK, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 81 day(s) on May 17, 2024. This event was a transfer of 76 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.1K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 8454 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 165 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HUM HUM, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 480 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.0K, with a price of $1040.0 per contract. There were 101 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

