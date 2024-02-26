10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

Loading... Loading...

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/01/24 $200.00 $33.5K 65.6K 125.7K AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/01/24 $175.00 $26.4K 3.9K 6.8K CZR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $60.00 $81.1K 659 5.0K RIVN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/19/24 $10.00 $26.7K 4.0K 3.9K W PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $50.00 $26.1K 52 555 IRBT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/19/24 $16.00 $32.5K 100 500 CVNA PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/17/24 $80.00 $29.4K 404 426 M PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/01/24 $21.00 $63.9K 0 388 QS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $8.00 $63.2K 1.4K 304 DASH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $130.00 $26.0K 954 301

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on March 1, 2024. Parties traded 78 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.5K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 65637 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 125799 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on March 1, 2024. Parties traded 140 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $189.0 per contract. There were 3923 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6839 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CZR CZR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 690 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 133 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.1K, with a price of $610.0 per contract. There were 659 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5089 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN RIVN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 53 day(s) on April 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $178.0 per contract. There were 4038 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3940 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding W W, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 480 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $1305.0 per contract. There were 52 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 555 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IRBT IRBT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 53 day(s) on April 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 100 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA CVNA, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 81 day(s) on May 17, 2024. Parties traded 16 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $1840.0 per contract. There were 404 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 426 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding M M, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on March 1, 2024. Parties traded 323 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.9K, with a price of $197.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 388 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QS QS, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 172 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 276 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.2K, with a price of $229.0 per contract. There were 1493 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 304 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DASH DASH, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 116 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 35 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $745.0 per contract. There were 954 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 301 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

