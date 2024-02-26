10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

Loading... Loading...

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/01/24 $800.00 $32.3K 15.1K 51.2K PANW CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/01/24 $300.00 $86.7K 3.3K 13.9K ARM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/01/24 $165.00 $49.8K 831 12.6K MSFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/08/24 $415.00 $1.6 million 685 5.1K MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/01/24 $800.00 $67.0K 938 4.1K SMCI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/01/24 $900.00 $30.9K 2.1K 3.9K TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/19/24 $140.00 $32.4K 2.8K 1.2K CRWD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/01/24 $320.00 $49.7K 578 1.0K CRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/15/24 $310.00 $33.1K 3.4K 984 MU CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $100.00 $42.5K 7.1K 734

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on March 1, 2024. This event was a transfer of 19 contract(s) at a $800.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.3K, with a price of $1705.0 per contract. There were 15188 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 51245 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PANW PANW, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on March 1, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.7K, with a price of $1734.0 per contract. There were 3353 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13950 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ARM ARM, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on March 1, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.8K, with a price of $249.0 per contract. There were 831 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12654 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on March 8, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1935 contract(s) at a $415.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 68 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.6 million, with a price of $825.0 per contract. There were 685 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5119 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR MSTR, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on March 1, 2024. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $800.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.0K, with a price of $3350.0 per contract. There were 938 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4101 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI SMCI, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on March 1, 2024. This event was a transfer of 7 contract(s) at a $900.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.9K, with a price of $4418.0 per contract. There were 2110 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3940 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM TSM, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on April 19, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 2855 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1246 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWD CRWD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on March 1, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.7K, with a price of $995.0 per contract. There were 578 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1015 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRM CRM, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on March 15, 2024. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.1K, with a price of $1105.0 per contract. There were 3484 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 984 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU MU, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 116 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 81 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.5K, with a price of $525.0 per contract. There were 7124 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 734 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

