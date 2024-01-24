10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

Loading... Loading...

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/26/24 $180.00 $30.5K 20.1K 89.3K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/26/24 $620.00 $44.8K 9.4K 66.4K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/26/24 $405.00 $32.2K 12.7K 52.5K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/26/24 $195.00 $32.9K 43.5K 43.2K SMCI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/26/24 $500.00 $60.3K 7.5K 16.4K TSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/26/24 $118.00 $26.4K 2.1K 7.3K AVGO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/26/24 $1250.00 $32.0K 1.2K 3.7K AKAM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/17/24 $95.00 $138.8K 1.1K 2.0K ENPH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/26/24 $110.00 $45.2K 1.7K 1.1K SNOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/19/24 $220.00 $31.7K 390 762

• For AMD AMD, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on January 26, 2024. This event was a transfer of 96 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $318.0 per contract. There were 20104 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 89391 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on January 26, 2024. Parties traded 43 contract(s) at a $620.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.8K, with a price of $1045.0 per contract. There were 9420 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 66457 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on January 26, 2024. Parties traded 120 contract(s) at a $405.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $269.0 per contract. There were 12726 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 52539 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on January 26, 2024. Parties traded 185 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.9K, with a price of $178.0 per contract. There were 43520 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 43254 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI SMCI, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on January 26, 2024. Parties traded 71 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.3K, with a price of $850.0 per contract. There were 7547 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16454 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM TSM, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on January 26, 2024. Parties traded 199 contract(s) at a $118.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $133.0 per contract. There were 2101 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7374 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO AVGO, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on January 26, 2024. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $1250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $3200.0 per contract. There were 1201 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3700 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AKAM AKAM, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 114 day(s) on May 17, 2024. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $138.8K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 1176 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ENPH ENPH, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on January 26, 2024. This event was a transfer of 184 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.2K, with a price of $246.0 per contract. There were 1773 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1199 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNOW SNOW, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 86 day(s) on April 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 21 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.7K, with a price of $1510.0 per contract. There were 390 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 762 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

