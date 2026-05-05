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May 5, 2026 9:32 AM 49 min read

Openlane Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Openlane (NYSE:OPLN) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=8FU4pL0y

Summary

Openlane reported a strong Q1 2026, with a 15% increase in consolidated revenue and a 17% rise in adjusted EBITDA to $97 million.

The marketplace segment saw a 52 million adjusted EBITDA, a 39% increase, driven by a 19% growth in vehicles sold and a 32% increase in gross merchandise value.

Openlane's finance segment, AFC, reported $45 million in adjusted EBITDA with stable loan loss rates at 1.6%.

The company highlighted strategic priorities: expanding its marketplace, enhancing technology, and improving customer experience, with notable advancements in AI capabilities.

Management raised full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $365-$385 million, reflecting strong performance but noted potential macroeconomic headwinds.

Operational highlights included doubling commercial vehicle sales in the open sale channel and significant growth in new buyers and sellers.

AI-driven tools like Openlane Intelligence and predictive pricing were launched to enhance customer decision-making.

Management expressed confidence in the company's strategic direction and market positioning, emphasizing the large addressable market and Openlane's competitive differentiators.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Bill Wright (Operator)

Peter Kelly (CEO)

Brad Herring (EVP and CFO)

OPERATOR

Thank you sir. We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, you may press Star and then one on your touchtone phone. If you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before Pressing the keys. If at any time your question has been addressed and you would like to withdraw your question, please press star. And then two. The first question that we have comes from Bob Labek of CJS Securities. Please go ahead.

Bob Labek (Equity Analyst at CJS Securities)

Good morning. Congratulations on a great start to 2026. Thank you, Bob. Sure. So obviously really strong performance on commercial volumes. And you mentioned the returning off lease customer there. Can you tell us, was there a full impact from that customer, meaning did you have it for the full quarter or do you get a little incremental benefit in Q2 as well? I'm just trying to figure out the kind of run rate from that and the impact going forward.

Peter Kelly (CEO)

Yeah, Bob, it launched mid January, so it's pretty much a full quarter. But I guess if you're doing precisely. There was an extra two weeks, it wasn't live, but it was live for 11 of the 13 weeks.

Bob Labek (Equity Analyst at CJS Securities)

Okay, great. And then kind of sticking with commercial, you know, lots of EVs coming off lease and there's pretty significant negative equity on that side. How are they behaving in the Open Lane Auctions, EVs in general and then similarly, how are the ICE vehicles that may still have a little bit of equity behaving? Just give us a sense as we see this divergence of off lease coming on, more EVs probably this year and more ICE next year.

Peter Kelly (CEO)

Bob Labek (Equity Analyst at CJS Securities)

Okay, that sounds great. Congratulations. I'll jump back in queue, but great quarter and great outlook. Thanks.

Peter Kelly (CEO)

Thank you, Bob.

OPERATOR

The next question we have comes from Craig Kennison of Bodies. Please go ahead.

Brad Herring (EVP and CFO)

Craig Kennison (Equity Analyst at Baird)

Thank you.

Brad Herring (EVP and CFO)

All right, thanks, Craig.

OPERATOR

Thank you. The next question we have comes from Jeff Lech of Stevens Inc. Please go ahead.

Jeff Lech (Equity Analyst at Stevens Inc.)

Good morning. Thanks for taking my question and congrats

Peter Kelly (CEO)

Jeff Lech (Equity Analyst at Stevens Inc.)

And then just a quick follow up on commercial. Did you say in your prepared remarks your commercial is up 24.6? Call it 25 that X the new customer commercial would have been up 6, implying that the new customer was 19?

Peter Kelly (CEO)

Jeff Lech (Equity Analyst at Stevens Inc.)

And was Q1 disproportionately high? Because maybe there was some bottleneck units from Q4 that flow into Q1 or will this, this type of similar impact flow through for the next three quarters?

Peter Kelly (CEO)

Jeff Lech (Equity Analyst at Stevens Inc.)

And I would assume, given that this is a luxury customer. Most like a greater portion of luxury leases happen in Q4. So Q4 could be even bigger.

Peter Kelly (CEO)

I hadn't thought of that. It's possible. I wouldn't know. I don't know at this moment. Okay, awesome.

Jeff Lech (Equity Analyst at Stevens Inc.)

Well, thanks very much. And that's all.

Peter Kelly (CEO)

Thank you Jeff. Appreciate the questions.

OPERATOR

Thank you. The next question we have comes from John Babcock of Barclays. Please go ahead.

Peter Kelly (CEO)

Brad Herring (EVP and CFO)

John Babcock (Equity Analyst at Barclays)

Peter Kelly (CEO)

John Babcock (Equity Analyst at Barclays)

Peter Kelly (CEO)

John Babcock (Equity Analyst at Barclays)

Okay, thanks for all the color.

Peter Kelly (CEO)

You're welcome.

OPERATOR

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. Just a final reminder. If you would like to ask a question, please press star and then one. Now the next question we have comes from Gary Prestopino of Barrington Research. Please go ahead.

Peter Kelly (CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. The next question we have comes from Urjad Gupta of JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Peter Kelly (CEO)

Rajat Gupta (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)

Peter Kelly (CEO)

Brad Herring (EVP and CFO)

Yeah, I think that's a really good summary, Peter. I think the only thing I would add, look, if as the quarters play out, if things change and our view of the remaining quarters of the year changes, we'll certainly be updating that in our next quarterly discussion.

Rajat Gupta (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)

Understood. Thanks for all that color. I'll jump back in queue.

Peter Kelly (CEO)

Thanks, Rajat.

OPERATOR

Thank you. The next question we have comes from John Healy of North Coast Research. Please go ahead.

John Healy (Equity Analyst at North Coast Research)

Peter Kelly (CEO)

John Healy (Equity Analyst at North Coast Research)

Peter Kelly (CEO)

Brad Herring (EVP and CFO)

John Healy (Equity Analyst at North Coast Research)

Understood.

OPERATOR

Thank you guys. Thank you. We have a follow up question from Rajat Gupta. Please go ahead.

Rajat Gupta (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)

Just a full on commercial. You just mentioned on a previous question that you expect 20% growth in your off lease plus the new customer and it looks like the new customer was 20% units. Analyzing that would be like 20% plus, am I reading that correctly? The 25% plus 20% for your commercial US business this year.

Peter Kelly (CEO)

Brad Herring (EVP and CFO)

And also keep in mind Rajat, that new customer was a step function in January. So that will not recur, that element of growth will not recur to that Same degree in Q1 of 27. Of course.

Rajat Gupta (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)

Peter Kelly (CEO)

Rajat Gupta (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)

Yeah, understood. Great. Thanks for all the color and congrats on a strong quarter again.

Peter Kelly (CEO)

Thank you, Rajat.

OPERATOR

Thank you. At this stage, that was our final question. I will now hand back to management for any closing remarks. Please go ahead.

Peter Kelly (CEO)

Well, thanks again everybody for your time this morning. We really appreciate your interest in our company and your questions here this morning. Listen, very pleased with the quarter that we had and continue to be focused on our strategy and our purpose of making wholesale easy so our customers can be more successful. I'm looking forward to reconnecting with you all in 90 days where we can talk about our second quarter results. Thank you all very much.

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