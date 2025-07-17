$1000 Invested In Orla Mining 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Orla Mining ORLA has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.55% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.63%. Currently, Orla Mining has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion.

Buying $1000 In ORLA: If an investor had bought $1000 of ORLA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,677.28 today based on a price of $11.45 for ORLA at the time of writing.

Orla Mining's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.