May 22, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

Price Over Earnings Overview: Casey's General Stores

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Looking into the current session, Casey's General Stores Inc. CASY shares are trading at $450.01, after a 0.09% drop. Over the past month, the stock decreased by 0.21%, but over the past year, it actually went up by 30.08%. With questionable short-term performance like this, and great long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio.

Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does
Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does

Markets expect rate cuts — but your earnings don’t have to suffer. Lock in 7.2% until 2028 from ten individual bonds.

Evaluating Casey's General Stores P/E in Comparison to Its Peers

The P/E ratio is used by long-term shareholders to assess the company's market performance against aggregate market data, historical earnings, and the industry at large. A lower P/E could indicate that shareholders do not expect the stock to perform better in the future or it could mean that the company is undervalued.

Casey's General Stores has a lower P/E than the aggregate P/E of 32.48 of the Consumer Staples Distribution & Retail industry. Ideally, one might believe that the stock might perform worse than its peers, but it's also probable that the stock is undervalued.

In conclusion, the price-to-earnings ratio is a useful metric for analyzing a company's market performance, but it has its limitations. While a lower P/E can indicate that a company is undervalued, it can also suggest that shareholders do not expect future growth. Additionally, the P/E ratio should not be used in isolation, as other factors such as industry trends and business cycles can also impact a company's stock price. Therefore, investors should use the P/E ratio in conjunction with other financial metrics and qualitative analysis to make informed investment decisions.

CASY Logo
CASYCasey's General Stores Inc
$446.36-0.90%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
86.17
Growth
50.28
Quality
56.94
Value
54.10
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsIntraday UpdateMarketsBZI-PE
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved