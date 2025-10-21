12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Velo3D (NASDAQ:VELO) shares moved upwards by 12.5% to $6.67 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $118.0 million.

Losers

Cycurion (NASDAQ:CYCU) stock declined by 34.5% to $0.16 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 million.

(NASDAQ:FGI) stock decreased by 8.43% to $5.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million. Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG) stock declined by 7.75% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.

