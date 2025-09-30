12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) stock increased by 40.8% to $6.28 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.

(NASDAQ:IMAB) shares moved upwards by 13.74% to $3.89. The company's market cap stands at $394.2 million. DIH Holding US (NASDAQ:DHAI) shares rose 12.9% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million.

(NASDAQ:ADXN) stock rose 11.63% to $9.98. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today. Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) shares moved upwards by 9.89% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $167.7 million.

Losers

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (AMEX:NBY) shares decreased by 57.2% to $1.01 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 million.

(NASDAQ:CLGN) stock decreased by 26.86% to $2.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.2 million. Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) shares fell 25.05% to $3.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million.

(AMEX:CANF) shares decreased by 18.83% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million. Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) shares declined by 16.89% to $4.86. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.

(NASDAQ:ARTL) shares declined by 16.89% to $4.86. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million. NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) stock fell 16.69% to $2.04. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million.

