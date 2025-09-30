12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) stock increased by 40.8% to $6.28 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.
- I-MAB (NASDAQ:IMAB) shares moved upwards by 13.74% to $3.89. The company's market cap stands at $394.2 million.
- DIH Holding US (NASDAQ:DHAI) shares rose 12.9% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million.
- Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) stock rose 11.63% to $9.98. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) shares moved upwards by 9.89% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $167.7 million.
- Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) stock increased by 9.47% to $5.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million.
Losers
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (AMEX:NBY) shares decreased by 57.2% to $1.01 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 million.
- CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) stock decreased by 26.86% to $2.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.2 million.
- Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) shares fell 25.05% to $3.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million.
- Can Fite Biofarma (AMEX:CANF) shares decreased by 18.83% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.
- Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) shares declined by 16.89% to $4.86. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.
- NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) stock fell 16.69% to $2.04. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
