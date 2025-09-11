12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Treasure Global TGL shares moved upwards by 59.2% to $1.42 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.

Haoxi Health Technology HAO shares increased by 37.68% to $1.72. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.

Global Mofy AI GMM shares increased by 21.97% to $2.72. The company's market cap stands at $65.1 million.

Darkiris DKI shares moved upwards by 18.69% to $6.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.8 million.

Sound Group SOGP shares increased by 16.6% to $22.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.6 million.

shares increased by 16.6% to $22.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.6 million. Asset Entities ASST stock increased by 15.08% to $9.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.4 million.

Losers

QMMM Holdings QMMM stock declined by 17.8% to $90.05 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 billion.

Able View Global ABLV stock fell 16.97% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.7 million.

HWH International HWH shares declined by 12.95% to $2.96. The company's market cap stands at $22.0 million.

comScore SCOR stock declined by 11.1% to $5.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.6 million.

PodcastOne PODC shares decreased by 10.87% to $1.64. The company's market cap stands at $48.5 million.

K Wave Media KWM stock decreased by 9.09% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $145.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.