12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • ClearOne CLRO shares increased by 17.3% to $4.89 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million.
  • Cambium Networks CMBM stock rose 16.85% to $0.89. The company's market cap stands at $21.5 million.
  • NAPCO Security Techs NSSC stock rose 15.14% to $36.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Verint Systems VRNT stock moved upwards by 12.79% to $23.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • Aehr Test System AEHR stock increased by 12.43% to $20.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $541.4 million.
  • Auddia AUUD stock moved upwards by 6.82% to $2.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.

Losers

  • Movano MOVE shares decreased by 10.2% to $0.66 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
  • Network-1 Technologies NTIP shares declined by 9.2% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.8 million.
  • Taoping TAOP stock declined by 8.54% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.
  • 3 E Network MASK stock declined by 8.33% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million.
  • Glimpse Group VRAR stock decreased by 6.43% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.4 million.
  • Digital Ally DGLY shares declined by 6.42% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

