12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- AEye LIDR stock increased by 17.0% to $3.04 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $103.8 million.
- Inseego INSG stock moved upwards by 11.23% to $9.8. The company's market cap stands at $132.5 million.
- Sonim Technologies SONM stock increased by 9.89% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million.
- Universal Safety Products UUU shares increased by 7.94% to $3.67. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Palo Alto Networks PANW stock increased by 6.14% to $187.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Datasea DTSS shares moved upwards by 5.29% to $1.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 million.
Losers
- Iveda Solutions IVDA shares fell 11.0% to $1.58 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Fabrinet FN stock decreased by 8.91% to $298.0. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Nano Labs NA stock decreased by 7.85% to $4.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.2 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Verb Technology Co VERB shares decreased by 5.6% to $19.9. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Perfect PERF stock fell 4.98% to $1.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $204.7 million.
- Ituran Location & Control ITRN shares fell 4.92% to $38.3. The company's market cap stands at $801.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
DTSSDatasea Inc
$1.80-4.76%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
21.86
Growth
21.87
Quality
N/A
Value
38.67
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
FNFabrinet
$299.93-8.31%
INSGInseego Corp
$9.679.76%
ITRNIturan Location and Control Ltd
$38.52-4.37%
IVDAIveda Solutions Inc
$1.57-11.6%
LIDRAEye Inc
$2.9513.4%
NANano Labs Ltd
$4.59-10.0%
PANWPalo Alto Networks Inc
$187.046.17%
PERFPerfect Corp
$1.91-4.98%
SONMSonim Technologies Inc
$0.55182.58%
UUUUniversal Safety Products Inc
$3.677.94%
VERBVerb Technology Co Inc
$20.00-5.12%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.