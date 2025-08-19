12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

AEye LIDR stock increased by 17.0% to $3.04 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $103.8 million.

Inseego INSG stock moved upwards by 11.23% to $9.8. The company's market cap stands at $132.5 million.

Sonim Technologies SONM stock increased by 9.89% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million.

Universal Safety Products UUU shares increased by 7.94% to $3.67. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Palo Alto Networks PANW stock increased by 6.14% to $187.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

Datasea DTSS shares moved upwards by 5.29% to $1.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 million.

Losers

Iveda Solutions IVDA shares fell 11.0% to $1.58 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Fabrinet FN stock decreased by 8.91% to $298.0. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Nano Labs NA stock decreased by 7.85% to $4.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.2 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

Verb Technology Co VERB shares decreased by 5.6% to $19.9. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

Perfect PERF stock fell 4.98% to $1.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $204.7 million.

Ituran Location & Control ITRN shares fell 4.92% to $38.3. The company's market cap stands at $801.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.