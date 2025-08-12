12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Intapp INTA shares increased by 23.5% to $45.6 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

AuthID AUID stock moved upwards by 5.38% to $4.3. The company's market cap stands at $51.0 million.

Whitefiber WYFI stock increased by 4.99% to $16.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $512.7 million.

Rapid7 RPD stock rose 4.98% to $21.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Verb Technology Co VERB shares rose 4.48% to $17.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Prairie Operating PROP shares increased by 3.84% to $3.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Losers

Ondas Holdings ONDS shares fell 12.8% to $3.74 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $615.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

QuickLogic QUIK shares declined by 9.8% to $5.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

SmartKem SMTK stock declined by 9.15% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Intrusion INTZ stock decreased by 7.86% to $1.76. The company's market cap stands at $36.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

3 E Network MASK stock decreased by 7.7% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.8 million.

TSS TSSI shares fell 7.38% to $17.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $471.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.

