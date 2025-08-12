12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Intapp INTA shares increased by 23.5% to $45.6 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- AuthID AUID stock moved upwards by 5.38% to $4.3. The company's market cap stands at $51.0 million.
- Whitefiber WYFI stock increased by 4.99% to $16.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $512.7 million.
- Rapid7 RPD stock rose 4.98% to $21.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Verb Technology Co VERB shares rose 4.48% to $17.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Prairie Operating PROP shares increased by 3.84% to $3.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Ondas Holdings ONDS shares fell 12.8% to $3.74 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $615.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- QuickLogic QUIK shares declined by 9.8% to $5.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- SmartKem SMTK stock declined by 9.15% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Intrusion INTZ stock decreased by 7.86% to $1.76. The company's market cap stands at $36.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- 3 E Network MASK stock decreased by 7.7% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.8 million.
- TSS TSSI shares fell 7.38% to $17.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $471.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AUIDAuthID Inc
$4.3013.2%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
5.74
Growth
26.48
Quality
N/A
Value
10.01
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
INTAIntapp Inc
$45.7728.4%
INTZIntrusion Inc
$1.80-0.55%
MASK3 E Network Technology Group Ltd
$0.9600-6.80%
ONDSOndas Holdings Inc
$3.759.32%
PROPPrairie Operating Co
$3.53-2.22%
QUIKQuickLogic Corp
$5.25-9.01%
RPDRapid7 Inc
$21.1512.7%
SMTKSmartKem Inc
$0.7321-10.7%
TSSITSS Inc
$17.10-9.16%
VERBVerb Technology Co Inc
$17.278.68%
WYFIWhitefiber Inc
$16.159.79%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.