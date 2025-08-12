12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

180 Life Sciences ATNF shares increased by 141.9% to $8.08 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $511.1 million.

Losers

Myomo MYO shares declined by 40.6% to $1.04 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

CytomX Therapeutics CTMX shares fell 15.81% to $1.95. The company's market cap stands at $380.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.