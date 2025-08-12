August 12, 2025 1:07 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • 180 Life Sciences ATNF shares increased by 141.9% to $8.08 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $511.1 million.
  • X4 Pharmaceuticals XFOR stock increased by 40.84% to $2.0. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals TNXP shares moved upwards by 30.7% to $58.78. The company's market cap stands at $330.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Arcturus Therapeutics ARCT shares rose 30.55% to $14.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $308.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • ProPhase Labs PRPH stock increased by 30.28% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million.
  • IO Biotech IOBT shares increased by 28.61% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.1 million.

Losers

  • Myomo MYO shares declined by 40.6% to $1.04 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Kindly MD NAKA shares decreased by 23.95% to $10.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.6 million.
  • Rapid Micro Biosystems RPID stock decreased by 21.05% to $2.57. The company's market cap stands at $142.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • DarioHealth DRIO stock decreased by 19.71% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Bluejay Diagnostics BJDX shares decreased by 19.42% to $1.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • CytomX Therapeutics CTMX shares fell 15.81% to $1.95. The company's market cap stands at $380.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

