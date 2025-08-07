12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Outset Medical OM stock increased by 26.8% to $16.7 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $233.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs AVAH shares increased by 22.09% to $4.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $802.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Ironwood Pharmaceuticals IRWD stock rose 21.72% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $130.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Guardant Health GH stock moved upwards by 20.49% to $53.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion.
- Niagen Bioscience NAGE shares moved upwards by 15.95% to $10.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $740.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Lantern Pharma LTRN stock increased by 14.2% to $5.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.4 million.
Losers
- Sana Biotechnology SANA stock declined by 23.8% to $3.24 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $958.6 million.
- Tandem Diabetes Care TNDM shares decreased by 20.09% to $11.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $956.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Biote BTMD shares decreased by 18.4% to $3.15. The company's market cap stands at $121.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Exact Sciences EXAS stock decreased by 16.65% to $39.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Eledon Pharmaceuticals ELDN shares fell 14.54% to $2.94. The company's market cap stands at $205.9 million.
- ADMA Biologics ADMA shares declined by 13.17% to $16.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
