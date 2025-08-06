12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Safe & Green Holdings SGBX stock rose 59.2% to $0.31 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.
- Flux Power Holdings FLUX shares rose 16.44% to $1.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 million.
- Primech Holdings PMEC shares rose 15.06% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $56.0 million.
- Orion Energy Sys OESX stock moved upwards by 10.12% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $18.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Energy Vault Holdings NRGV shares rose 9.64% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $177.8 million.
- Smart Powerr CREG stock increased by 8.8% to $1.63. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.
Losers
- ATIF Holdings ZBAI shares decreased by 19.5% to $0.29 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million.
- Parsons PSN stock declined by 12.99% to $67.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Energous WATT stock fell 10.61% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.
- SolarMax Technology SMXT shares fell 9.64% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $78.6 million.
- Kennametal KMT stock fell 9.48% to $22.75. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Powell Industries POWL stock declined by 8.64% to $215.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
CREGSmart Powerr Corp
$1.564.00%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
1.64
Growth
22.42
Quality
N/A
Value
8.54
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
FLUXFlux Power Holdings Inc
$1.530.02%
KMTKennametal Inc
$22.74-9.51%
NRGVEnergy Vault Holdings Inc
$1.248.77%
OESXOrion Energy Systems Inc
$0.61007.00%
PMECPrimech Holdings Ltd
$1.45-0.68%
POWLPowell Industries Inc
$210.00-11.1%
PSNParsons Corp
$70.70-8.18%
SGBXSafe & Green Holdings Corp
$0.259034.0%
SMXTSolarMax Technology Inc
$1.50-9.70%
WATTEnergous Corp
$0.3600-14.9%
ZBAIATIF Holdings Ltd
$0.37002.75%
