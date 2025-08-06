12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Safe & Green Holdings SGBX stock rose 59.2% to $0.31 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.

Flux Power Holdings FLUX shares rose 16.44% to $1.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 million.

Primech Holdings PMEC shares rose 15.06% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $56.0 million.

Orion Energy Sys OESX stock moved upwards by 10.12% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $18.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Energy Vault Holdings NRGV shares rose 9.64% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $177.8 million.

Smart Powerr CREG stock increased by 8.8% to $1.63. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.

Losers

ATIF Holdings ZBAI shares decreased by 19.5% to $0.29 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million.

Parsons PSN stock declined by 12.99% to $67.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Energous WATT stock fell 10.61% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.

SolarMax Technology SMXT shares fell 9.64% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $78.6 million.

Kennametal KMT stock fell 9.48% to $22.75. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Powell Industries POWL stock declined by 8.64% to $215.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

