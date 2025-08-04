12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Dorman Products DORM shares increased by 7.5% to $134.0 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- ThredUp TDUP stock increased by 7.33% to $10.39. The company's market cap stands at $963.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Leslies LESL stock moved upwards by 5.17% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.9 million.
- CarParts.com PRTS stock increased by 4.86% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.1 million.
- Fitell FTEL shares rose 4.75% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.
- Sleep Number SNBR shares moved upwards by 4.6% to $7.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
Losers
- Lazydays Holdings GORV shares declined by 8.1% to $4.85 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million.
- ATA Creativity Global AACG shares fell 7.49% to $1.36. The company's market cap stands at $33.9 million.
- BT Brands BTBD stock declined by 5.46% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 million.
- MercadoLibre MELI shares declined by 5.26% to $2270.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.4 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- PetMed Express PETS stock decreased by 4.69% to $3.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.9 million.
- Envirotech Vehicles EVTV stock declined by 4.21% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.
