August 4, 2025 5:07 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Dorman Products DORM shares increased by 7.5% to $134.0 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • ThredUp TDUP stock increased by 7.33% to $10.39. The company's market cap stands at $963.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Leslies LESL stock moved upwards by 5.17% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.9 million.
  • CarParts.com PRTS stock increased by 4.86% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.1 million.
  • Fitell FTEL shares rose 4.75% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.
  • Sleep Number SNBR shares moved upwards by 4.6% to $7.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Losers

  • Lazydays Holdings GORV shares declined by 8.1% to $4.85 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million.
  • ATA Creativity Global AACG shares fell 7.49% to $1.36. The company's market cap stands at $33.9 million.
  • BT Brands BTBD stock declined by 5.46% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 million.
  • MercadoLibre MELI shares declined by 5.26% to $2270.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.4 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • PetMed Express PETS stock decreased by 4.69% to $3.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.9 million.
  • Envirotech Vehicles EVTV stock declined by 4.21% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

