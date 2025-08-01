12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Lantronix LTRX stock rose 10.5% to $3.25 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.8 million.
- RingCentral RNG shares rose 6.6% to $25.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
- BTCS BTCS shares moved upwards by 5.31% to $4.26. The company's market cap stands at $218.6 million.
- Trident Digital Tech TDTH stock moved upwards by 4.65% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.8 million.
- Cemtrex CETX stock increased by 4.31% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.
- Sequans Communications SQNS stock moved upwards by 4.0% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $179.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- HeartCore Enterprises HTCR shares fell 9.4% to $0.44 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million.
- Mega Fortune Co MGRT shares decreased by 5.83% to $3.07. The company's market cap stands at $33.8 million.
- Amtech Systems ASYS shares fell 5.19% to $4.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.3 million.
- Global Engine Group GLE shares decreased by 3.96% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.3 million.
- Ultra Clean Hldgs UCTT stock fell 3.88% to $21.44. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Peraso PRSO shares fell 3.49% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
