12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Lobo EV Technologies LOBO shares moved upwards by 175.9% to $0.99 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.

Lixiang Education Hldg LXEH stock moved upwards by 27.86% to $2.71. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 million.

Cooper-Standard Holdings CPS stock rose 15.6% to $27.86. The company's market cap stands at $422.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Aureus Greenway Holdings AGH stock increased by 12.09% to $2.78. The company's market cap stands at $34.4 million.

Johnson Outdoors JOUT stock increased by 11.02% to $36.86. The company's market cap stands at $342.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Bright Horizons Family BFAM stock increased by 9.84% to $124.24. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

Xcel Brands XELB shares decreased by 18.8% to $1.1 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.

Sunlands Technology STG shares declined by 16.8% to $7.66. The company's market cap stands at $124.4 million.

Newell Brands NWL stock decreased by 16.58% to $4.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Newegg Commerce NEGG stock decreased by 15.9% to $53.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

LiveWire Gr LVWR shares declined by 14.43% to $3.21. The company's market cap stands at $763.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

Leggett & Platt LEG shares decreased by 14.25% to $8.19. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.