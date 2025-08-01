12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Lobo EV Technologies LOBO shares moved upwards by 175.9% to $0.99 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.
- Lixiang Education Hldg LXEH stock moved upwards by 27.86% to $2.71. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 million.
- Cooper-Standard Holdings CPS stock rose 15.6% to $27.86. The company's market cap stands at $422.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Aureus Greenway Holdings AGH stock increased by 12.09% to $2.78. The company's market cap stands at $34.4 million.
- Johnson Outdoors JOUT stock increased by 11.02% to $36.86. The company's market cap stands at $342.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Bright Horizons Family BFAM stock increased by 9.84% to $124.24. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Xcel Brands XELB shares decreased by 18.8% to $1.1 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.
- Sunlands Technology STG shares declined by 16.8% to $7.66. The company's market cap stands at $124.4 million.
- Newell Brands NWL stock decreased by 16.58% to $4.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Newegg Commerce NEGG stock decreased by 15.9% to $53.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- LiveWire Gr LVWR shares declined by 14.43% to $3.21. The company's market cap stands at $763.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Leggett & Platt LEG shares decreased by 14.25% to $8.19. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AGHAureus Greenway Holdings Inc
$2.8113.3%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
49.72
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
BFAMBright Horizons Family Solutions Inc
$124.7810.3%
CPSCooper-Standard Holdings Inc
$27.9916.1%
JOUTJohnson Outdoors Inc
$36.6310.3%
LEGLeggett & Platt Inc
$8.25-13.6%
LOBOLobo EV Technologies Ltd
$0.9290158.3%
LVWRLiveWire Group Inc
$3.23-13.9%
LXEHLixiang Education Holding Co Ltd
$2.7630.2%
NEGGNewegg Commerce Inc
$54.55-14.5%
NWLNewell Brands Inc
$4.68-16.6%
STGSunlands Technology Group
$7.66-16.8%
XELBXcel Brands Inc
$1.09-19.9%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.