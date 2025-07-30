12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- BioNexus Gene Lab BGLC shares moved upwards by 39.9% to $6.24 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million.
- OceanPal OP shares moved upwards by 38.88% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million.
- Tigo Energy TYGO stock moved upwards by 33.49% to $1.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Quhuo QH stock rose 26.44% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million.
- FTAI Aviation FTAI stock moved upwards by 23.33% to $140.77. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Global Industrial GIC stock increased by 23.16% to $33.39. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- SOS SOS stock fell 55.4% to $2.68 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 million.
- Dragonfly Energy Hldgs DFLI shares declined by 27.86% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.
- Volato Group SOAR shares decreased by 16.57% to $1.49. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
- Avis Budget Gr CAR shares decreased by 15.2% to $172.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Columbus McKinnon CMCO stock decreased by 13.88% to $14.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $482.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Quad/Graphics QUAD shares decreased by 12.68% to $5.07. The company's market cap stands at $303.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
