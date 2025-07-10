12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

BIT Mining BTCM shares moved upwards by 142.3% to $5.96 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.2 million.

shares moved upwards by 142.3% to $5.96 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.2 million. Bit Origin BTOG stock moved upwards by 42.12% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.

stock moved upwards by 42.12% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million. Sequans Communications SQNS shares increased by 38.15% to $2.86. The company's market cap stands at $52.8 million.

shares increased by 38.15% to $2.86. The company's market cap stands at $52.8 million. Rimini Street RMNI shares moved upwards by 24.3% to $4.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $359.1 million.

shares moved upwards by 24.3% to $4.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $359.1 million. Diginex DGNX shares moved upwards by 21.28% to $66.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

shares moved upwards by 21.28% to $66.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. Mawson Infra Gr MIGI stock moved upwards by 19.67% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million.

Losers

Methode Electronics MEI shares declined by 23.9% to $7.83 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $367.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

shares declined by 23.9% to $7.83 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $367.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday. BitMine Immersion Techs BMNR shares decreased by 23.51% to $51.03. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion.

shares decreased by 23.51% to $51.03. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion. Wolfspeed WOLF stock declined by 19.06% to $1.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $314.3 million.

stock declined by 19.06% to $1.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $314.3 million. Gorilla Tech Gr GRRR shares decreased by 14.1% to $20.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $550.1 million.

shares decreased by 14.1% to $20.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $550.1 million. AXT AXTI stock fell 13.43% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.8 million.

stock fell 13.43% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.8 million. Cyngn CYN stock fell 9.28% to $9.39. The company's market cap stands at $52.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.