July 10, 2025 1:05 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • BIT Mining BTCM shares moved upwards by 142.3% to $5.96 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.2 million.
  • Bit Origin BTOG stock moved upwards by 42.12% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.
  • Sequans Communications SQNS shares increased by 38.15% to $2.86. The company's market cap stands at $52.8 million.
  • Rimini Street RMNI shares moved upwards by 24.3% to $4.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $359.1 million.
  • Diginex DGNX shares moved upwards by 21.28% to $66.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • Mawson Infra Gr MIGI stock moved upwards by 19.67% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million.

Losers

  • Methode Electronics MEI shares declined by 23.9% to $7.83 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $367.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • BitMine Immersion Techs BMNR shares decreased by 23.51% to $51.03. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion.
  • Wolfspeed WOLF stock declined by 19.06% to $1.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $314.3 million.
  • Gorilla Tech Gr GRRR shares decreased by 14.1% to $20.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $550.1 million.
  • AXT AXTI stock fell 13.43% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.8 million.
  Cyngn CYN stock fell 9.28% to $9.39. The company's market cap stands at $52.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

