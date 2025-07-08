12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Capstone Holding CAPS shares moved upwards by 5.1% to $1.43 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.
- Fuel Tech FTEK shares increased by 4.71% to $2.97. The company's market cap stands at $89.2 million.
- Pitney Bowes PBI stock moved upwards by 4.68% to $11.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- Singularity Future Tech SGLY stock rose 4.65% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.
- DLH Holdings DLHC shares rose 4.36% to $5.98. The company's market cap stands at $81.1 million.
- Smart Powerr CREG shares increased by 3.84% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.
Losers
- Vertical Aerospace EVTL stock decreased by 21.4% to $5.46 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $580.8 million.
- Ryde Group RYDE shares declined by 10.42% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million.
- Expion360 XPON stock fell 9.1% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.
- Elong Power Holding ELPW shares fell 6.57% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.1 million.
- Silynxcom SYNX shares fell 6.03% to $1.56. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.
- Stem STEM shares fell 4.54% to $8.63. The company's market cap stands at $73.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CAPSCapstone Holding Corp
$1.430.70%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Growth
10.13
Quality
N/A
Value
79.38
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
CREGSmart Powerr Corp
$0.237911.2%
DLHCDLH Holdings Corp
$5.986.03%
ELPWElong Power Holding Ltd
$1.84-4.17%
EVTLVertical Aerospace Ltd
$5.42-21.1%
FTEKFuel Tech Inc
$2.972.55%
PBIPitney Bowes Inc
$11.04-1.16%
RYDERyde Group Ltd
Not Available-%
SGLYSingularity Future Technology Ltd
$0.9770-4.22%
STEMStem Inc
$8.63-2.71%
SYNXSilynxcom Ltd
Not Available-%
XPONExpion360 Inc
$0.8700-1.86%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.