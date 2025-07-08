12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Capstone Holding CAPS shares moved upwards by 5.1% to $1.43 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.

shares moved upwards by 5.1% to $1.43 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million. Fuel Tech FTEK shares increased by 4.71% to $2.97. The company's market cap stands at $89.2 million.

shares increased by 4.71% to $2.97. The company's market cap stands at $89.2 million. Pitney Bowes PBI stock moved upwards by 4.68% to $11.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.

stock moved upwards by 4.68% to $11.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. Singularity Future Tech SGLY stock rose 4.65% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.

stock rose 4.65% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million. DLH Holdings DLHC shares rose 4.36% to $5.98. The company's market cap stands at $81.1 million.

shares rose 4.36% to $5.98. The company's market cap stands at $81.1 million. Smart Powerr CREG shares increased by 3.84% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.

Losers

Vertical Aerospace EVTL stock decreased by 21.4% to $5.46 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $580.8 million.

stock decreased by 21.4% to $5.46 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $580.8 million. Ryde Group RYDE shares declined by 10.42% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million.

shares declined by 10.42% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million. Expion360 XPON stock fell 9.1% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.

stock fell 9.1% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million. Elong Power Holding ELPW shares fell 6.57% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.1 million.

shares fell 6.57% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.1 million. Silynxcom SYNX shares fell 6.03% to $1.56. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.

shares fell 6.03% to $1.56. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million. Stem STEM shares fell 4.54% to $8.63. The company's market cap stands at $73.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.