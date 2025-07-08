12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

BTCS BTCS shares increased by 76.1% to $4.93 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.0 million.

Sequans Communications SQNS shares rose 71.32% to $2.45. The company's market cap stands at $36.4 million.

Optical Cable OCC shares moved upwards by 35.35% to $4.9. The company's market cap stands at $29.6 million.

Zepp Health ZEPP shares increased by 33.62% to $4.65. The company's market cap stands at $208.7 million.

Thumzup Media TZUP stock increased by 21.07% to $12.35. The company's market cap stands at $96.9 million.

Soluna Holdings SLNH shares increased by 18.73% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 million.

Losers

Fair Isaac FICO stock declined by 17.3% to $1546.79 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $45.5 billion.

Bit Origin BTOG shares fell 13.56% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 million.

T Stamp IDAI stock fell 13.4% to $3.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 million.

Saverone 2014 SVRE stock decreased by 12.63% to $2.56. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 million.

CID Holdco DAIC shares decreased by 11.66% to $5.72. The company's market cap stands at $179.0 million.

