12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Wolfspeed WOLF shares rose 95.1% to $2.3 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $183.6 million.

shares rose 95.1% to $2.3 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $183.6 million. Bit Origin BTOG shares moved upwards by 43.02% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.

shares moved upwards by 43.02% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million. Saverone 2014 SVRE stock increased by 40.88% to $2.86.

stock increased by 40.88% to $2.86. Bit Digital BTBT stock increased by 19.68% to $3.52. The company's market cap stands at $833.5 million.

stock increased by 19.68% to $3.52. The company's market cap stands at $833.5 million. Zepp Health ZEPP stock moved upwards by 17.11% to $3.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $178.7 million.

stock moved upwards by 17.11% to $3.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $178.7 million. Argo Blockchain ARBK shares increased by 14.49% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million.

Losers

BitMine Immersion Techs BMNR shares fell 17.0% to $112.03 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $818.5 million.

shares fell 17.0% to $112.03 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $818.5 million. Core Scientific CORZ shares fell 16.7% to $14.99. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 billion.

shares fell 16.7% to $14.99. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 billion. Ostin Technology Group OST shares fell 15.43% to $0.14. The company's market cap stands at $17.8 million.

shares fell 15.43% to $0.14. The company's market cap stands at $17.8 million. Locafy LCFY stock decreased by 13.67% to $4.89. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million.

stock decreased by 13.67% to $4.89. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million. Ascent Solar Technologies ASTI stock decreased by 12.71% to $2.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.

stock decreased by 12.71% to $2.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million. TeraWulf WULF stock fell 11.03% to $4.68. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.