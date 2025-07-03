12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Youxin Technology YAAS stock increased by 11.0% to $0.51 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.
- Brand Engagement Network BNAI stock moved upwards by 6.69% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 million.
- Saverone 2014 SVRE shares rose 5.91% to $2.15.
- Oblong OBLG shares rose 5.17% to $4.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.
- Greenidge Generation GREE shares increased by 4.6% to $1.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.8 million.
- MultiSensor AI Holdings MSAI shares rose 4.58% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $21.4 million.
Losers
- BitMine Immersion Techs BMNR shares declined by 10.4% to $121.01 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $354.7 million.
- Cambium Networks CMBM shares decreased by 8.02% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.
- Bridgeline Digital BLIN stock fell 6.09% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 million.
- Locafy LCFY shares declined by 5.65% to $5.35. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.
- Forward Industries FORD shares decreased by 5.13% to $7.4. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.
- Comtech Telecom CMTL shares decreased by 5.0% to $2.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BLINBridgeline Digital Inc
$1.39-3.47%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
83.31
Growth
23.63
Quality
Not Available
Value
32.66
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
BMNRBitMine Immersion Technologies Inc
$120.00105.1%
BNAIBrand Engagement Network Inc
$0.41101.73%
CMBMCambium Networks Corp
$0.3900-3.32%
CMTLComtech Telecommunications Corp
$2.47-5.36%
FORDForward Industries Inc
$7.406.78%
GREEGreenidge Generation Holdings Inc
$1.597.43%
LCFYLocafy Ltd
$5.30-11.7%
MSAIMultiSensor AI Holdings Inc
$0.66002.80%
OBLGOblong Inc
$4.697.57%
SVRESaverone 2014 Ltd
$2.154.88%
YAASYouxin Technology Ltd
$0.536218.0%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.