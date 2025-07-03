July 3, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Youxin Technology YAAS stock increased by 11.0% to $0.51 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.
  • Brand Engagement Network BNAI stock moved upwards by 6.69% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 million.
  • Saverone 2014 SVRE shares rose 5.91% to $2.15.
  • Oblong OBLG shares rose 5.17% to $4.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.
  • Greenidge Generation GREE shares increased by 4.6% to $1.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.8 million.
  • MultiSensor AI Holdings MSAI shares rose 4.58% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $21.4 million.

Losers

  • BitMine Immersion Techs BMNR shares declined by 10.4% to $121.01 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $354.7 million.
  • Cambium Networks CMBM shares decreased by 8.02% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.
  • Bridgeline Digital BLIN stock fell 6.09% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 million.
  • Locafy LCFY shares declined by 5.65% to $5.35. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.
  • Forward Industries FORD shares decreased by 5.13% to $7.4. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.
  • Comtech Telecom CMTL shares decreased by 5.0% to $2.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

