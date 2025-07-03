12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Youxin Technology YAAS stock increased by 11.0% to $0.51 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.

stock increased by 11.0% to $0.51 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million. Brand Engagement Network BNAI stock moved upwards by 6.69% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 million.

stock moved upwards by 6.69% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 million. Saverone 2014 SVRE shares rose 5.91% to $2.15.

shares rose 5.91% to $2.15. Oblong OBLG shares rose 5.17% to $4.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.

shares rose 5.17% to $4.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million. Greenidge Generation GREE shares increased by 4.6% to $1.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.8 million.

shares increased by 4.6% to $1.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.8 million. MultiSensor AI Holdings MSAI shares rose 4.58% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $21.4 million.

Losers

BitMine Immersion Techs BMNR shares declined by 10.4% to $121.01 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $354.7 million.

shares declined by 10.4% to $121.01 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $354.7 million. Cambium Networks CMBM shares decreased by 8.02% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.

shares decreased by 8.02% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million. Bridgeline Digital BLIN stock fell 6.09% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 million.

stock fell 6.09% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 million. Locafy LCFY shares declined by 5.65% to $5.35. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.

shares declined by 5.65% to $5.35. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million. Forward Industries FORD shares decreased by 5.13% to $7.4. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.

shares decreased by 5.13% to $7.4. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million. Comtech Telecom CMTL shares decreased by 5.0% to $2.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.