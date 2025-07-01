12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Studio City Intl Hldgs MSC shares moved upwards by 31.6% to $4.18 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $611.4 million.
- Tilly's TLYS shares rose 20.28% to $1.66. The company's market cap stands at $41.6 million.
- Jumia Technologies JMIA stock increased by 16.04% to $4.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $492.3 million.
- Sonder Holdings SOND stock rose 14.37% to $3.09. The company's market cap stands at $29.7 million.
- Bloomin Brands BLMN stock rose 14.22% to $9.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $732.3 million.
- Designer Brands DBI stock rose 13.65% to $2.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.2 million.
Losers
- Wag Group PET stock fell 29.1% to $0.16 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 million.
- Mullen Automotive MULN shares declined by 23.15% to $0.33.
- Flanigan'S Enterprises BDL shares declined by 16.48% to $29.0. The company's market cap stands at $64.5 million.
- Dogness (Intl) DOGZ shares fell 16.22% to $13.74. The company's market cap stands at $233.3 million.
- Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU shares decreased by 15.34% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million.
- Lixiang Education Hldg LXEH shares decreased by 12.85% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 million.
