June 30, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • ClearOne CLRO stock rose 21.1% to $7.13 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million.
  • BitMine Immersion Techs BMNR stock moved upwards by 20.35% to $40.8. The company's market cap stands at $25.8 million.
  • Trident Digital Tech TDTH shares increased by 12.76% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million.
  • Argo Blockchain ARBK stock increased by 8.28% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $23.1 million.
  • Fatpipe FATN shares increased by 5.69% to $10.4. The company's market cap stands at $107.0 million.
  • QuickLogic QUIK stock increased by 4.87% to $6.46. The company's market cap stands at $100.0 million.

Losers

  • Quantum QMCO shares decreased by 10.3% to $8.94 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $62.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • 908 Devices MASS stock declined by 7.15% to $6.62. The company's market cap stands at $241.3 million.
  • My Size MYSZ shares decreased by 5.65% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.
  • Methode Electronics MEI shares decreased by 4.95% to $9.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $337.9 million.
  • Rimini Street RMNI shares declined by 4.64% to $3.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $342.7 million.
  • Ostin Technology Group OST shares declined by 4.62% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ARBK Logo
ARBKArgo Blockchain PLC
$0.1880-48.3%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
6.61
Growth
1.37
Quality
Not Available
Value
35.31
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BMNR Logo
BMNRBitMine Immersion Technologies Inc
$40.48849.1%
CLRO Logo
CLROClearOne Inc
$7.8141.5%
FATN Logo
FATNFatpipe Inc
$10.4033.3%
MASS Logo
MASS908 Devices Inc
$6.62-1.63%
MEI Logo
MEIMethode Electronics Inc
$9.510.42%
MYSZ Logo
MYSZMy Size Inc
$1.16-13.3%
OST Logo
OSTOstin Technology Group Co Ltd
$0.1499-57.1%
QMCO Logo
QMCOQuantum Corp
$8.65-4.31%
QUIK Logo
QUIKQuickLogic Corp
$6.16-2.53%
RMNI Logo
RMNIRimini Street Inc
$3.77-%
TDTH Logo
TDTHTrident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd
$0.274027.4%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved