12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- ClearOne CLRO stock rose 21.1% to $7.13 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million.
- BitMine Immersion Techs BMNR stock moved upwards by 20.35% to $40.8. The company's market cap stands at $25.8 million.
- Trident Digital Tech TDTH shares increased by 12.76% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million.
- Argo Blockchain ARBK stock increased by 8.28% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $23.1 million.
- Fatpipe FATN shares increased by 5.69% to $10.4. The company's market cap stands at $107.0 million.
- QuickLogic QUIK stock increased by 4.87% to $6.46. The company's market cap stands at $100.0 million.
Losers
- Quantum QMCO shares decreased by 10.3% to $8.94 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $62.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- 908 Devices MASS stock declined by 7.15% to $6.62. The company's market cap stands at $241.3 million.
- My Size MYSZ shares decreased by 5.65% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.
- Methode Electronics MEI shares decreased by 4.95% to $9.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $337.9 million.
- Rimini Street RMNI shares declined by 4.64% to $3.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $342.7 million.
- Ostin Technology Group OST shares declined by 4.62% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ARBKArgo Blockchain PLC
$0.1880-48.3%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
6.61
Growth
1.37
Quality
Not Available
Value
35.31
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
BMNRBitMine Immersion Technologies Inc
$40.48849.1%
CLROClearOne Inc
$7.8141.5%
FATNFatpipe Inc
$10.4033.3%
MASS908 Devices Inc
$6.62-1.63%
MEIMethode Electronics Inc
$9.510.42%
MYSZMy Size Inc
$1.16-13.3%
OSTOstin Technology Group Co Ltd
$0.1499-57.1%
QMCOQuantum Corp
$8.65-4.31%
QUIKQuickLogic Corp
$6.16-2.53%
RMNIRimini Street Inc
$3.77-%
TDTHTrident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd
$0.274027.4%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in