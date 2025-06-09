June 9, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Klotho Neurosciences KLTO stock moved upwards by 20.3% to $2.19 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $71.1 million.
  • Kairos Pharma KAPA shares increased by 15.07% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million.
  • Venus Concept VERO shares increased by 12.5% to $3.15. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.
  • CollPlant Biotechnologies CLGN shares increased by 8.09% to $1.87. The company's market cap stands at $21.4 million.
  • AquaBounty Techs AQB shares moved upwards by 7.89% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.
  • NuCana NCNA shares rose 6.69% to $0.08.

Losers

  • Citius Pharmaceuticals CTXR stock fell 13.9% to $1.18 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million.
  • AirSculpt Technologies AIRS shares decreased by 12.68% to $4.41. The company's market cap stands at $259.2 million.
  • BioAtla BCAB stock decreased by 9.1% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $26.5 million.
  • TELA Bio TELA stock fell 8.38% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $69.2 million.
  • Intensity Therapeutics INTS stock declined by 7.3% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million.
  • Athira Pharma ATHA shares declined by 6.38% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Stock Score

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

