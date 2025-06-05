June 5, 2025 1:06 PM 1 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • ModivCare MODV shares rose 72.7% to $3.99 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $57.2 million.
  • Liminatus Pharma LIMN shares rose 57.35% to $20.0. The company's market cap stands at $534.2 million.
  • Eyenovia EYEN shares rose 43.26% to $2.98. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 million.
  • I-MAB IMAB stock rose 39.16% to $2.49. The company's market cap stands at $201.4 million.
  • Kronos Bio KRON shares rose 28.34% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.8 million.
  • Phio Pharma PHIO stock increased by 23.8% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million.

Losers

  • Helius Medical Tech HSDT stock declined by 58.9% to $1.34 during Thursday's regular session.
  • Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCC shares fell 46.9% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.2 million.
  • Cibus CBUS stock declined by 33.27% to $1.57. The company's market cap stands at $51.4 million.
  • Lyell Immunopharma LYEL stock declined by 25.32% to $10.06. The company's market cap stands at $148.9 million.
  • Regenxbio RGNX stock declined by 15.93% to $8.47. The company's market cap stands at $425.1 million.
  • Hoth Therapeutics HOTH shares decreased by 15.7% to $1.29. The company's market cap stands at $17.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

