12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- ModivCare MODV shares rose 72.7% to $3.99 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $57.2 million.
- Liminatus Pharma LIMN shares rose 57.35% to $20.0. The company's market cap stands at $534.2 million.
- Eyenovia EYEN shares rose 43.26% to $2.98. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 million.
- I-MAB IMAB stock rose 39.16% to $2.49. The company's market cap stands at $201.4 million.
- Kronos Bio KRON shares rose 28.34% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.8 million.
- Phio Pharma PHIO stock increased by 23.8% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million.
Losers
- Helius Medical Tech HSDT stock declined by 58.9% to $1.34 during Thursday's regular session.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCC shares fell 46.9% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.2 million.
- Cibus CBUS stock declined by 33.27% to $1.57. The company's market cap stands at $51.4 million.
- Lyell Immunopharma LYEL stock declined by 25.32% to $10.06. The company's market cap stands at $148.9 million.
- Regenxbio RGNX stock declined by 15.93% to $8.47. The company's market cap stands at $425.1 million.
- Hoth Therapeutics HOTH shares decreased by 15.7% to $1.29. The company's market cap stands at $17.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CBUSCibus Inc
$1.59-32.7%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
5.69
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
14.37
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
CYCCCyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.7949-45.2%
EYENEyenovia Inc
$2.9642.3%
HOTHHoth Therapeutics Inc
$1.39-9.26%
HSDTHelius Medical Technologies Inc
$1.21-63.0%
IMABI-MAB
$2.4637.1%
KRONKronos Bio Inc
$0.865228.2%
LIMNLiminatus Pharma Inc
$20.1858.8%
LYELLyell Immunopharma Inc
$10.00-25.8%
MODVModivCare Inc
$3.8868.0%
PHIOPhio Pharmaceuticals Corp
$2.5822.9%
RGNXRegenxbio Inc
$8.50-15.7%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in