12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Guidewire Software GWRE shares rose 8.8% to $237.41 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.9 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- UTime WTO stock rose 5.62% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 million.
- Lumentum Holdings LITE shares moved upwards by 5.4% to $81.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion.
- HeartCore Enterprises HTCR shares increased by 5.17% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.
- Hitek Global HKIT shares moved upwards by 4.79% to $1.53. The company's market cap stands at $44.8 million.
- Infobird Co IFBD stock increased by 4.67% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million.
Losers
- Asana ASAN shares declined by 6.8% to $17.7 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- MMTEC MTC shares decreased by 6.55% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $25.1 million.
- CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD stock fell 6.38% to $457.6. The company's market cap stands at $113.4 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Sobr Safe SOBR shares fell 5.77% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.
- Domo DOMO shares decreased by 4.12% to $12.83. The company's market cap stands at $515.8 million.
- Focus Universal FCUV shares declined by 4.0% to $3.85. The company's market cap stands at $27.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ASANAsana Inc
$18.01-2.01%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
88.52
Growth
24.91
Quality
Not Available
Value
22.77
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
CRWDCrowdStrike Holdings Inc
$453.77-5.30%
DOMODomo Inc
$12.83-2.88%
FCUVFocus Universal Inc
$4.006.67%
GWREGuidewire Software Inc
$236.009.65%
HKITHitek Global Inc
$1.53-1.29%
HTCRHeartCore Enterprises Inc
$0.6000-0.33%
IFBDInfobird Co Ltd
$0.9400-7.84%
LITELumentum Holdings Inc
$82.308.49%
MTCMMTEC Inc
$1.03-%
SOBRSobr Safe Inc
$3.201.91%
WTOUTime Ltd
$0.93005.26%
