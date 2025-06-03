June 3, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Guidewire Software GWRE shares rose 8.8% to $237.41 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.9 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • UTime WTO stock rose 5.62% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 million.
  • Lumentum Holdings LITE shares moved upwards by 5.4% to $81.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion.
  • HeartCore Enterprises HTCR shares increased by 5.17% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.
  • Hitek Global HKIT shares moved upwards by 4.79% to $1.53. The company's market cap stands at $44.8 million.
  • Infobird Co IFBD stock increased by 4.67% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million.

Losers

  • Asana ASAN shares declined by 6.8% to $17.7 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • MMTEC MTC shares decreased by 6.55% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $25.1 million.
  • CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD stock fell 6.38% to $457.6. The company's market cap stands at $113.4 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Sobr Safe SOBR shares fell 5.77% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.
  • Domo DOMO shares decreased by 4.12% to $12.83. The company's market cap stands at $515.8 million.
  • Focus Universal FCUV shares declined by 4.0% to $3.85. The company's market cap stands at $27.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

