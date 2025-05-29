May 29, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Digital Ally DGLY stock increased by 11.1% to $2.8 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.
  • UiPath PATH shares rose 10.35% to $14.28. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Argo Blockchain ARBK stock moved upwards by 8.0% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.5 million.
  • Zscaler ZS shares increased by 5.92% to $265.98. The company's market cap stands at $41.1 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Saiheat SAIH stock increased by 4.95% to $6.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding MFH shares rose 4.76% to $3.3. The company's market cap stands at $210.1 million.

Losers

  • NetApp NTAP shares declined by 5.9% to $93.38 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Saverone 2014 SVRE stock fell 5.32% to $1.25.
  • ClearOne CLRO shares decreased by 5.28% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million.
  • My Size MYSZ shares decreased by 4.84% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.
  • PagerDuty PD stock fell 4.35% to $15.4. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  Signing Day Sports SGN shares declined by 4.34% to $2.43. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
