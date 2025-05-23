12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- SCWorx WORX shares moved upwards by 71.9% to $0.7 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 million.
- Klotho Neurosciences KLTO stock moved upwards by 24.8% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.
- Imunon IMNN shares rose 7.75% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 million.
- Tourmaline Bio TRML stock increased by 6.59% to $16.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $419.4 million.
- Prenetics Global PRE shares moved upwards by 6.45% to $10.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.0 million.
- Revelation Biosciences REVB shares increased by 6.17% to $2.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.
Losers
- Prothena Corp PRTA shares decreased by 23.6% to $5.03 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $270.7 million.
- Catheter Precision VTAK shares decreased by 10.38% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.
- Meihua Intl Medical Techs MHUA shares declined by 7.86% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million.
- SINTX Technologies SINT shares decreased by 6.82% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.
- Bluejay Diagnostics BJDX stock decreased by 5.53% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.
- Royalty Pharma RPRX shares fell 5.03% to $30.82. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
IMNNImunon Inc
$1.30212.9%
KLTOKlotho Neurosciences Inc
$0.249932.2%
MHUAMeihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd
$0.3600-5.54%
PREPrenetics Global Ltd
$10.98-2.23%
PRTAProthena Corp PLC
$5.05-22.9%
REVBRevelation Biosciences Inc
$2.610.77%
RPRXRoyalty Pharma PLC
$31.27-3.22%
SINTSINTX Technologies Inc
$2.71-3.56%
TRMLTourmaline Bio Inc
$16.336.94%
VTAKCatheter Precision Inc
Not Available-%
WORXSCWorx Corp
$0.653062.5%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in