May 23, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • SCWorx WORX shares moved upwards by 71.9% to $0.7 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 million.
  • Klotho Neurosciences KLTO stock moved upwards by 24.8% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.
  • Imunon IMNN shares rose 7.75% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 million.
  • Tourmaline Bio TRML stock increased by 6.59% to $16.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $419.4 million.
  • Prenetics Global PRE shares moved upwards by 6.45% to $10.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.0 million.
  • Revelation Biosciences REVB shares increased by 6.17% to $2.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.

Losers

  • Prothena Corp PRTA shares decreased by 23.6% to $5.03 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $270.7 million.
  • Catheter Precision VTAK shares decreased by 10.38% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.
  • Meihua Intl Medical Techs MHUA shares declined by 7.86% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million.
  • SINTX Technologies SINT shares decreased by 6.82% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.
  • Bluejay Diagnostics BJDX stock decreased by 5.53% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.
  • Royalty Pharma RPRX shares fell 5.03% to $30.82. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Stock Score

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

