May 8, 2025 8:06 AM

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Solidion Technology STI shares moved upwards by 51.0% to $0.14 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.3 million.
  • LegalZoom.com LZ stock increased by 17.24% to $8.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • ATIF Holdings ZBAI stock moved upwards by 16.12% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $18.7 million.
  • Tutor Perini TPC shares moved upwards by 15.1% to $27.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Sunrun RUN stock increased by 13.12% to $8.36. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Montrose Environmental Gr MEG stock moved upwards by 12.49% to $16.93. The company's market cap stands at $586.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

  • Energy Recovery ERII stock declined by 26.9% to $11.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $602.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Fluence Energy FLNC shares decreased by 16.19% to $3.78. The company's market cap stands at $491.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Toppoint Holdings TOPP stock fell 12.33% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.4 million.
  • Nocera NCRA stock fell 11.89% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million.
  • Liquidity Services LQDT stock declined by 10.69% to $28.16. The company's market cap stands at $874.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Genpact G shares declined by 10.4% to $44.4. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

