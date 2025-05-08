May 8, 2025 8:06 AM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Intchains Gr ICG stock increased by 19.8% to $2.66 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.5 million.
  • D-Wave Quantum QBTS stock rose 19.59% to $8.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • AppLovin APP shares moved upwards by 13.45% to $344.28. The company's market cap stands at $116.4 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • EPAM Systems EPAM shares increased by 12.43% to $179.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Greenidge Generation GREE stock moved upwards by 10.98% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million.
  • Nvni Group NVNI stock moved upwards by 10.04% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.9 million.

Losers

  • Consensus Cloud Solns CCSI stock declined by 17.2% to $18.48 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $361.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Cyngn CYN stock fell 14.86% to $4.47. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Syntec Optics Holdings OPTX shares decreased by 14.48% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $47.6 million.
  • Nortech Systems NSYS stock decreased by 12.38% to $8.46. The company's market cap stands at $23.3 million.
  • Fortinet FTNT stock decreased by 8.27% to $97.9. The company's market cap stands at $75.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  Evolv Technologies EVLV shares declined by 8.15% to $3.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $608.1 million.




































