12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Alvotech ALVO shares increased by 17.4% to $9.32 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Generation Bio GBIO stock increased by 15.38% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $30.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Revolution Medicines RVMD stock increased by 12.9% to $42.52. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- GoodRx Holdings GDRX stock increased by 8.97% to $4.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- CARISMA Therapeutics CARM shares increased by 8.79% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million.
- Emergent BioSolutions EBS stock increased by 8.43% to $5.14. The company's market cap stands at $279.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
Losers
- NuCana NCNA shares decreased by 70.2% to $0.09 during Wednesday's after-market session.
- electroCore ECOR stock decreased by 14.08% to $5.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- LogicMark LGMK stock fell 13.98% to $0.01.
- Exagen XGN stock declined by 13.47% to $5.91. The company's market cap stands at $105.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Staar Surgical STAA stock decreased by 12.04% to $17.1. The company's market cap stands at $846.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- AquaBounty Techs AQB shares fell 10.18% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
