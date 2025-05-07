May 7, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Alvotech ALVO shares increased by 17.4% to $9.32 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Generation Bio GBIO stock increased by 15.38% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $30.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Revolution Medicines RVMD stock increased by 12.9% to $42.52. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • GoodRx Holdings GDRX stock increased by 8.97% to $4.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • CARISMA Therapeutics CARM shares increased by 8.79% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million.
  • Emergent BioSolutions EBS stock increased by 8.43% to $5.14. The company's market cap stands at $279.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • NuCana NCNA shares decreased by 70.2% to $0.09 during Wednesday's after-market session.
  • electroCore ECOR stock decreased by 14.08% to $5.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • LogicMark LGMK stock fell 13.98% to $0.01.
  • Exagen XGN stock declined by 13.47% to $5.91. The company's market cap stands at $105.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Staar Surgical STAA stock decreased by 12.04% to $17.1. The company's market cap stands at $846.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • AquaBounty Techs AQB shares fell 10.18% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

