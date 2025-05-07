May 7, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • AEye LIDR stock rose 31.8% to $0.85 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.9 million.
  • AppLovin APP shares rose 18.55% to $359.77. The company's market cap stands at $121.7 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Viant Technology DSP stock moved upwards by 11.06% to $14.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $235.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Alpha & Omega AOSL shares rose 8.92% to $21.85. The company's market cap stands at $642.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Q2 Holdings QTWO stock moved upwards by 8.05% to $86.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Red Violet RDVT shares increased by 6.0% to $42.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $591.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Losers

  • Veeco Instruments VECO shares decreased by 12.6% to $16.51 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $956.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Silvaco Group SVCO stock declined by 9.81% to $4.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • ARM Holdings ARM stock decreased by 8.73% to $113.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Marin Software MRIN shares declined by 8.7% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.
  • Fortinet FTNT stock fell 8.45% to $97.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • SkyWater Technology SKYT stock fell 7.59% to $6.7. The company's market cap stands at $321.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AOSL Logo
AOSLAlpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd
$21.765.27%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
22.81
Growth
29.62
Quality
-
Value
79.71
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
APP Logo
APPAppLovin Corp
$328.20-3.33%
ARM Logo
ARMARM Holdings PLC
$115.40-0.96%
DSP Logo
DSPViant Technology Inc
$14.22-1.18%
FTNT Logo
FTNTFortinet Inc
$97.42-0.33%
LIDR Logo
LIDRAEye Inc
$0.59505.83%
MRIN Logo
MRINMarin Software Inc
$1.28-1.54%
QTWO Logo
QTWOQ2 Holdings Inc
$89.62-1.29%
RDVT Logo
RDVTRed Violet Inc
$45.75-1.87%
SKYT Logo
SKYTSkyWater Technology Inc
$7.60-0.13%
SVCO Logo
SVCOSilvaco Group Inc
$4.100.49%
VECO Logo
VECOVeeco Instruments Inc
$19.21-3.47%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved