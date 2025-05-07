12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- AEye LIDR stock rose 31.8% to $0.85 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.9 million.
- AppLovin APP shares rose 18.55% to $359.77. The company's market cap stands at $121.7 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Viant Technology DSP stock moved upwards by 11.06% to $14.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $235.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Alpha & Omega AOSL shares rose 8.92% to $21.85. The company's market cap stands at $642.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Q2 Holdings QTWO stock moved upwards by 8.05% to $86.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Red Violet RDVT shares increased by 6.0% to $42.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $591.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- Veeco Instruments VECO shares decreased by 12.6% to $16.51 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $956.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Silvaco Group SVCO stock declined by 9.81% to $4.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- ARM Holdings ARM stock decreased by 8.73% to $113.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Marin Software MRIN shares declined by 8.7% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.
- Fortinet FTNT stock fell 8.45% to $97.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- SkyWater Technology SKYT stock fell 7.59% to $6.7. The company's market cap stands at $321.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
