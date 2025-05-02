May 2, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights
Gainers

  • Society Pass SOPA stock rose 13.6% to $1.34 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million.
  • Brag House Holdings TBH shares moved upwards by 8.43% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.
  • Integral Ad Science Holdi IAS shares increased by 7.45% to $7.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • FingerMotion FNGR shares moved upwards by 7.14% to $2.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $145.7 million.
  • TruGolf Holdings TRUG stock increased by 6.78% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $13.6 million.
  • Reddit RDDT shares rose 6.5% to $126.51. The company's market cap stands at $23.3 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

  • Advantage Solutions ADV shares declined by 18.9% to $1.07 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $346.0 million.
  • Emerald Holding EEX stock decreased by 13.72% to $3.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $778.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Criteo CRTO shares decreased by 13.27% to $28.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • TNL Mediagene TNMG stock fell 13.16% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million. As per the news, the FY earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Cable One CABO shares fell 12.6% to $228.98. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Take-Two Interactive TTWO shares decreased by 9.84% to $212.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.2 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

