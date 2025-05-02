12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Polyrizon PLRZ shares increased by 65.8% to $0.42 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million.
- AirSculpt Technologies AIRS shares increased by 16.81% to $2.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- American Well AMWL shares rose 16.15% to $7.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- ModivCare MODV stock moved upwards by 15.94% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $22.9 million.
- Rockwell Medical RMTI shares rose 12.93% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.5 million.
- Camp4 Therapeutics CAMP shares moved upwards by 12.76% to $2.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.7 million.
Losers
- CytoSorbents CTSO stock fell 18.8% to $0.82 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $51.3 million.
- Ardelyx ARDX stock decreased by 18.65% to $4.45. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Healthcare Triangle HCTI shares decreased by 17.45% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 million.
- Tvardi Therapeutics TVRD shares fell 17.1% to $21.1. The company's market cap stands at $197.4 million.
- Amarin Corp AMRN stock fell 15.76% to $9.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.
- Agape ATP ATPC shares declined by 11.97% to $2.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
