12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • TransCode Therapeutics RNAZ stock rose 80.5% to $0.73 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.1 million.
  • Healthcare Triangle HCTI stock moved upwards by 79.87% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million.
  • NanoVibronix NAOV shares increased by 30.44% to $3.73. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.
  • Pheton Holdings PTHL shares moved upwards by 29.48% to $4.04. The company's market cap stands at $58.5 million.
  • LogicMark LGMK shares increased by 26.43% to $0.02.
  • HOOKIPA Pharma HOOK shares increased by 22.1% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $13.9 million.

Losers

  • Organon OGN stock fell 27.2% to $9.41 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Arvinas ARVN stock declined by 24.23% to $7.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $501.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Kronos Bio KRON stock declined by 22.75% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.0 million.
  • Phathom Pharmaceuticals PHAT stock decreased by 22.5% to $3.33. The company's market cap stands at $231.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Pulmonx LUNG shares decreased by 18.43% to $3.94. The company's market cap stands at $156.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • INVO Fertility IVF shares fell 18.42% to $1.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

