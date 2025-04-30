April 30, 2025 1:05 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Regulus Therapeutics RGLS shares increased by 132.5% to $7.83 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $519.0 million.
  • Regencell Bioscience RGC stock increased by 71.13% to $54.08. The company's market cap stands at $703.7 million.
  • INVO Fertility IVF shares increased by 62.72% to $2.62. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Abeona Therapeutics ABEO shares moved upwards by 30.18% to $6.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $334.8 million.
  • Nutriband NTRB stock increased by 24.26% to $7.06. The company's market cap stands at $78.3 million.
  • Brainstorm Cell BCLI stock rose 20.73% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.

Losers

  • GeneDx Holdings WGS stock declined by 38.7% to $71.69 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • NanoVibronix NAOV stock decreased by 23.59% to $2.83. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.
  • Coeptis Therapeutics COEP stock declined by 21.78% to $7.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.1 million.
  • Zynex ZYXI stock fell 21.53% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Immunic IMUX shares decreased by 15.63% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $103.4 million.
  • Cellectar Biosciences CLRB shares fell 15.54% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

