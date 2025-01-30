January 30, 2025 7:07 AM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Sacks Parente Golf SPGC stock moved upwards by 38.1% to $0.81 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.
  • MGO Global MGOL shares increased by 26.84% to $0.13. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 million.
  • SRM Entertainment SRM shares rose 25.96% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.
  • Crown Crafts CRWS shares rose 24.22% to $5.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.1 million.
  • Las Vegas Sands LVS shares increased by 6.56% to $46.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.5 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Envela ELA shares increased by 6.21% to $7.35. The company's market cap stands at $191.0 million.

Losers

  • China Liberal Education CLEU shares fell 84.3% to $1.22 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $328.5 million.
  • FAT Brands FAT shares declined by 37.48% to $3.67. The company's market cap stands at $62.4 million.
  • FAT Brands FATBB shares decreased by 29.0% to $5.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.4 million.
  • Culp CULP shares fell 25.93% to $4.0. The company's market cap stands at $50.2 million.
  • Envirotech Vehicles EVTV stock decreased by 17.55% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.
  • 1-800-Flowers.com FLWS stock declined by 14.73% to $7.53. The company's market cap stands at $480.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

