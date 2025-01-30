12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Banzai International BNZI shares moved upwards by 36.8% to $2.64 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $22.7 million.
- Evolv Technologies EVLV shares increased by 12.59% to $4.38. The company's market cap stands at $690.0 million.
- Celestica CLS stock increased by 11.91% to $112.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Bit Origin BTOG stock increased by 10.0% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.
- Perfect PERF shares increased by 8.97% to $2.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $259.7 million.
- Sequans Communications SQNS shares increased by 8.51% to $3.44. The company's market cap stands at $213.0 million.
Losers
- Signing Day Sports SGN shares fell 9.9% to $3.91 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.
- Dynatrace DT shares declined by 9.32% to $52.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.5 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- ServiceNow NOW shares declined by 9.24% to $1038.0. The company's market cap stands at $214.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- STMicroelectronics STM shares decreased by 7.97% to $22.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Baijiayun Group RTC shares declined by 7.71% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.5 million.
- Ostin Technology Group OST stock fell 7.17% to $2.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million. As per the news, the FY earnings report came out 3 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
