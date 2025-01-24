12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Trident Digital Tech TDTH stock rose 47.0% to $2.94 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $189.7 million.
- Ostin Technology Group OST shares moved upwards by 28.51% to $3.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.
- Nvni Group NVNI stock moved upwards by 20.13% to $1.79. The company's market cap stands at $64.7 million.
- Twilio TWLO stock moved upwards by 16.93% to $132.6. The company's market cap stands at $21.2 billion.
- Kingsoft Cloud Hldgs KC stock rose 10.06% to $10.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
- Bit Origin BTOG shares rose 8.24% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.
Losers
- Valens Semiconductor VLN stock declined by 11.9% to $2.58 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $274.4 million.
- Telefonaktiebolaget L M ERIC stock declined by 9.56% to $8.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.8 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Optical Cable OCC stock declined by 8.22% to $5.25. The company's market cap stands at $43.1 million.
- Ichor Hldgs ICHR stock decreased by 6.8% to $27.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $924.9 million.
- Alpha & Omega AOSL stock fell 5.95% to $36.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- One Stop Systems OSS shares fell 5.83% to $3.72. The company's market cap stands at $78.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BTOGBit Origin Ltd
$0.60008.24%
ERICTelefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson
$8.08-9.21%
ICHRIchor Holdings Ltd
$27.41-6.83%
KCKingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd
$10.5010.1%
NVNINvni Group Ltd
$1.8222.1%
OCCOptical Cable Corp
$5.27-7.87%
OSSOne Stop Systems Inc
$3.72-5.82%
OSTOstin Technology Group Co Ltd
$3.0024.0%
TDTHTrident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd
$2.9447.0%
TWLOTwilio Inc
$133.6117.8%
VLNValens Semiconductor Ltd
$2.58-11.9%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in