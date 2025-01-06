12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Smart Share Glb EM stock moved upwards by 48.2% to $1.06 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $275.1 million.
- Fenbo Holdings FEBO stock increased by 20.72% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $24.8 million.
- E-Home Household Service EJH shares moved upwards by 17.83% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million.
- Fly-E Group FLYE shares increased by 16.63% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 million.
- ZSPACE ZSPC stock increased by 12.85% to $13.17. The company's market cap stands at $297.2 million.
- Boqii Holding BQ shares increased by 11.08% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million.
Losers
- MGO Global MGOL shares fell 13.3% to $0.58 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.
- Ambow Education Holding AMBO stock fell 9.32% to $2.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million.
- Uxin UXIN shares decreased by 6.24% to $4.66. The company's market cap stands at $875.8 million.
- ThredUp TDUP shares decreased by 5.86% to $1.47. The company's market cap stands at $161.9 million.
- MINISO Group Holding MNSO stock declined by 5.7% to $25.99. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 billion.
- Live Ventures LIVE stock fell 5.21% to $8.75. The company's market cap stands at $27.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in