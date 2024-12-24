12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- SEALSQ LAES shares rose 26.5% to $6.2 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $487.0 million.
- AmpliTech Gr AMPG shares rose 20.24% to $2.97. The company's market cap stands at $46.2 million.
- UTStarcom Holdings UTSI stock increased by 16.73% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.3 million.
- Auddia AUUD stock rose 16.72% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.
- Castellum CTM stock moved upwards by 14.24% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.4 million.
- Mobix Labs MOBX stock rose 14.17% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
Losers
- My Size MYSZ stock fell 12.8% to $4.17 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.
- Nvni Group NVNI stock decreased by 12.46% to $4.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.8 million.
- Zenvia ZENV stock fell 8.59% to $1.81. The company's market cap stands at $93.8 million.
- Cyngn CYN shares fell 8.58% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 million.
- Taoping TAOP stock decreased by 7.08% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.
- QuickLogic QUIK stock fell 7.02% to $8.75. The company's market cap stands at $129.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
